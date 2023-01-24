Sonata Software consolidated net profit rises 20.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.68% to Rs 2260.78 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software rose 20.47% to Rs 117.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.68% to Rs 2260.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1858.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2260.781858.026.917.09168.96142.27155.34129.59117.6697.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)