HDFC Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 2.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 559.56 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 2.68% to Rs 369.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 359.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 559.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 549.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales559.56549.67 2 OPM %73.8375.40 -PBDT514.09498.49 3 PBT500.72485.15 3 NP369.40359.75 3

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 15:25 IST

