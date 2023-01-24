Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 39.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.08% to Rs 168.47 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 39.64% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.08% to Rs 168.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 129.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.168.47129.5122.0823.0734.5728.9030.2925.6025.0117.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)