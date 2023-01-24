Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 39.64% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 30.08% to Rs 168.47 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 39.64% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.08% to Rs 168.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 129.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales168.47129.51 30 OPM %22.0823.07 -PBDT34.5728.90 20 PBT30.2925.60 18 NP25.0117.91 40

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 15:25 IST

