Chalet Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 102.34 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 76.48% to Rs 289.75 croreNet profit of Chalet Hotels reported to Rs 102.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 76.48% to Rs 289.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales289.75164.18 76 OPM %39.1724.63 -PBDT108.748.29 1212 PBT80.62-20.18 LP NP102.34-14.65 LP
