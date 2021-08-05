Volumes soar at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 29.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares

Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 August 2021.

Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 29.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.76% to Rs.830.65. Volumes stood at 7.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 7.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.66% to Rs.2,164.45. Volumes stood at 46879 shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd witnessed volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39993 shares. The stock increased 1.53% to Rs.961.05. Volumes stood at 43943 shares in the last session.

Eicher Motors Ltd registered volume of 18.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.17% to Rs.2,725.45. Volumes stood at 5.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Vodafone Idea Ltd clocked volume of 17265.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4,882.35 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.83% to Rs.5.65. Volumes stood at 12724.88 lakh shares in the last session.

