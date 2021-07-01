Sequent Scientific Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Swaraj Engines Ltd and Power Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2021.

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Swaraj Engines Ltd and Power Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2021.

Sequent Scientific Ltd crashed 9.47% to Rs 283.05 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 9.35% to Rs 9.02. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1264.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 778.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd lost 6.05% to Rs 87.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swaraj Engines Ltd fell 5.50% to Rs 1848.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5666 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3299 shares in the past one month.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd plummeted 4.97% to Rs 122.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)