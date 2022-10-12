Aether Industries inaugurates newly expanded R&D centre in Surat

Aether Industries has inaugurated their newly expanded R&D centre in Surat, Gujarat. The centre will help serve the growing demand in the CRAMS business segments and underpin efforts to achieve improved efficiency for existing products.

In addition to that, Aether Industries' latest R&D centre will support innovation for the company's continually-growing internal product pipeline to support its Large Scale Manufacturing business model. The new R&D centre is also accompanied by the world's largest pilot plant with more than 100 reactors and plenty of other necessary downstream equipment.

