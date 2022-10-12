Godrej Agrovet makes additional investment of Rs 20 cr in Godrej Maxximilk

-
Godrej Agrovet has made additional investment aggregating to Rs.20 crore in the Equity Share Capital of Godrej Maxximilk (GMPL), Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company, by way of subscription to Rights Issue and accordingly, has been allotted 5,88,236 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs.10/- each of GMPL on 11 October 2022.
