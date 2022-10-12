Jindal Poly Films CFO resigns

With effect from 15 October 2022

Jindal Poly Films announced that Devendra Singh Rawat (DIN: 09696674), Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has vide his email dated 11 October 2022, has resigned as Chief Financial officer and from the Board of the Company effective from 15 October 2022 on account of personal reasons.

