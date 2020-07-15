South Asian Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Future Enterprises standalone net profit rises 186.79% in the December 2019 quarter
Amber Enterprises India standalone net profit rises 199.74% in the December 2019 quarter
Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 498.67% in the December 2019 quarter
Meenakshi Enterprises standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the December 2019 quarter
Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 39.96% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 11.43% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of South Asian Enterprises reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.48% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.310.35 -11 1.061.57 -32 OPM %-32.26-60.00 --27.36-21.66 - PBDT0.75-0.15 LP 0.62-0.25 LP PBT0.70-0.16 LP 0.53-0.32 LP NP0.70-0.15 LP 0.54-0.31 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU