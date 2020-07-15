Infosys standalone net profit rises 12.30% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.24% to Rs 20325.00 croreNet profit of Infosys rose 12.30% to Rs 4008.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3569.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.24% to Rs 20325.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19131.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20325.0019131.00 6 OPM %26.9524.28 -PBDT5924.005331.00 11 PBT5378.004821.00 12 NP4008.003569.00 12
