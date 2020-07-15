Infosys standalone net profit rises 12.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.24% to Rs 20325.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 12.30% to Rs 4008.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3569.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.24% to Rs 20325.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19131.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.20325.0019131.0026.9524.285924.005331.005378.004821.004008.003569.00

