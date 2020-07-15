Southern Latex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Terraform Magnum reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
STPI exports stood at Rs 4.24 lakh crore in 2018-19: Official
Kim Kardashian slays in latex in Paris
Nucleus Software Q4 net profit jumps over 64% to Rs 28.14 crore
Kim Kardashian shares throwback picture in latex suit
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Southern Latex remain constant at Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU