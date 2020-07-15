Uttam Galva Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 159.51 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.33% to Rs 88.30 croreNet Loss of Uttam Galva Steels reported to Rs 159.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 269.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.33% to Rs 88.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 112.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales88.30112.24 -21 OPM %-19.742.25 -PBDT-60.68-9.36 -548 PBT-118.91-71.00 -67 NP-159.51-269.38 41
