South Indian Bank soars after gross advances rise by 18% YoY in Q3

South Indian Bank jumped 7.79% to Rs 20.75 after the company recorded 18% YoY growth in gross advances to Rs 70,168 crore as on 31 December 2022.

The bank's gross advances as on 31 December 2021 were Rs 59,226 crore.

Total deposits rose by 3% to Rs 90,714 crore as on 31 December 2022 from Rs 88,348 crore as on 31 December 2021.

CASA ratio improved by 189 basis points to 33.84% as on 31 December 2022 from 31.95% as on 31 December 2021.

South Indian Bank is a major private sector bank headquartered at Thrissur in Kerala, India.

The bank reported net profit of Rs 223.10 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 187.06 crore in Q2 FY22. Total income rose 10.62% year on year to Rs 1,995.24 crore in Q2 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)