Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 20.44 points or 0.59% at 3501.3 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 1.49%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.03%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.95%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.58%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.5%), DLF Ltd (up 0.38%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.37%).
On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.05%), moved lower.
At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 24.23 or 0.04% at 61143.56.
The Nifty 50 index was down 3.75 points or 0.02% at 18193.7.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 126.45 points or 0.43% at 29295.74.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.07 points or 0.35% at 9100.97.
On BSE,1971 shares were trading in green, 888 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.
