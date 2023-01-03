Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Slides 1.23%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 5.47% over last one month compared to 0.54% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.86% drop in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd fell 1.23% today to trade at Rs 148.55. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.38% to quote at 20392.28. The index is down 0.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 0.86% and Petronet LNG Ltd lost 0.76% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 15.15 % over last one year compared to the 3.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 5.47% over last one month compared to 0.54% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.86% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 194.6 on 08 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 119.8 on 06 Jul 2022.

