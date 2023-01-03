Consumer Durables shares edge higher

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 127.11 points or 0.32% at 39631.41 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (up 1.26%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1%),Voltas Ltd (up 0.9%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.66%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Blue Star Ltd (up 0.32%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.31%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.28%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.2%).

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.3%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.08%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.05%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 24.23 or 0.04% at 61143.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.75 points or 0.02% at 18193.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 126.45 points or 0.43% at 29295.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.07 points or 0.35% at 9100.97.

On BSE,1971 shares were trading in green, 888 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 10:01 IST

