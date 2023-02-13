South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 57.91% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 14.21% to Rs 35.28 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration declined 57.91% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.21% to Rs 35.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35.2830.89 14 OPM %11.4218.10 -PBDT3.645.61 -35 PBT1.723.89 -56 NP1.252.97 -58

