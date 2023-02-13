South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 57.91% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 0.88% in the September 2022 quarter
Australia Stocks end softer as profit booking
ONGC inks agreement with ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in India
Mines Ministry Approves Rs. 154.84 Crores To National Mineral Exploration Trust For Exploration & Enhancing Capabilities
ONGC, GAIL (India), Natco Pharma to be watched
-
Sales rise 14.21% to Rs 35.28 croreNet profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration declined 57.91% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.21% to Rs 35.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35.2830.89 14 OPM %11.4218.10 -PBDT3.645.61 -35 PBT1.723.89 -56 NP1.252.97 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU