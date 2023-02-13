South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 57.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.21% to Rs 35.28 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration declined 57.91% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.21% to Rs 35.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.35.2830.8911.4218.103.645.611.723.891.252.97

