Business Standard

Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 8.40% to Rs 3572.11 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 9.43% to Rs 409.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 374.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 8.40% to Rs 3572.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3295.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income3572.113295.21 8 OPM %63.4670.14 -PBDT553.57585.02 -5 PBT553.57585.02 -5 NP409.50374.20 9

First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 15:58 IST

