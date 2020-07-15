Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.40% to Rs 3572.11 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 9.43% to Rs 409.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 374.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 8.40% to Rs 3572.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3295.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3572.113295.2163.4670.14553.57585.02553.57585.02409.50374.20

