Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 960.00% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 960.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.060.1037.74-240.000.41-0.240.40-0.260.30-0.19

