JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 960.00% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 960.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.060.10 960 OPM %37.74-240.00 -PBDT0.41-0.24 LP PBT0.40-0.26 LP NP0.30-0.19 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU