Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 960.00% to Rs 1.06 croreNet profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 960.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.060.10 960 OPM %37.74-240.00 -PBDT0.41-0.24 LP PBT0.40-0.26 LP NP0.30-0.19 LP
