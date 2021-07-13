Southwest Monsoon Covers Entire Country

According the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather bulletin issued today the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of the country including Delhi, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Thus, the Southwest Monsoon has covered entirecountryon13th July, against the normal date of 08th July. The continued prevalence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal in the lower levels for the last four days resulted in enhanced cloud cover and scattered to fairly wide spread rainfall.

