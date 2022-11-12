Sovereign Diamonds standalone net profit declines 63.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.45% to Rs 7.53 crore

Net profit of Sovereign Diamonds declined 63.51% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.536.206.1114.840.490.860.370.740.270.74

