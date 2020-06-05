Reserve Money Grows By 3.4% So Far This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) reported that currency in circulation rose 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 26.16 lakh crore as on 29 May 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 0.3% on the week to Rs 31.31 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation increased 19.1% on a year ago basis compared to 13.7% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by nearly 7% so far while the reserve money has moved up by 3.4%.

