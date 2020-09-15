JUST IN
Business Standard

Spacenet Enterprises India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1366.67% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net Loss of Spacenet Enterprises India reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1366.67% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.760.12 1367 OPM %-13.64-91.67 -PBDT-0.24-0.11 -118 PBT-0.24-0.11 -118 NP-0.24-0.11 -118

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 10:10 IST

