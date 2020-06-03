Spandana Sphoorty Financial consolidated net profit rises 12.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 61.63% to Rs 428.65 crore

Net profit of Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose 12.62% to Rs 82.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 61.63% to Rs 428.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 265.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.71% to Rs 351.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 311.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.60% to Rs 1435.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1043.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

