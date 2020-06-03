Spandana Sphoorty Financial consolidated net profit rises 12.62% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 61.63% to Rs 428.65 croreNet profit of Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose 12.62% to Rs 82.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 61.63% to Rs 428.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 265.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.71% to Rs 351.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 311.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.60% to Rs 1435.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1043.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales428.65265.20 62 1435.301043.10 38 OPM %42.5074.09 -66.1579.85 - PBDT110.78109.82 1 627.29480.44 31 PBT108.47107.78 1 618.45473.47 31 NP82.9073.61 13 351.46311.82 13
