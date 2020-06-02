ICICI Home Finance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 64.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 37.42% to Rs 477.12 crore

Net profit of ICICI Home Finance Company reported to Rs 64.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.42% to Rs 477.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 347.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.36% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 44.22% to Rs 1664.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1154.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

