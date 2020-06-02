Zim Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.84% to Rs 69.20 crore

Net profit of Zim Laboratories remain constant at Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.84% to Rs 69.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 94.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.49% to Rs 3.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.18% to Rs 277.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 335.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

