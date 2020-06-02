Zim Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.84% to Rs 69.20 croreNet profit of Zim Laboratories remain constant at Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.84% to Rs 69.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 94.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.49% to Rs 3.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.18% to Rs 277.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 335.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales69.2094.59 -27 277.74335.37 -17 OPM %9.9910.84 -8.1412.53 - PBDT6.338.56 -26 14.4833.49 -57 PBT2.475.34 -54 0.0722.07 -100 NP2.302.30 0 3.3015.34 -78
