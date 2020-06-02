Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 25.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.09% to Rs 667.78 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India declined 25.02% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.09% to Rs 667.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 742.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.41% to Rs 142.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 144.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 2717.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2753.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

667.78742.702717.842753.658.7710.598.859.0662.5979.48251.48256.7441.8459.29168.99179.3036.0548.08142.36144.40

