Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 25.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.09% to Rs 667.78 croreNet profit of Transport Corporation of India declined 25.02% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.09% to Rs 667.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 742.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.41% to Rs 142.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 144.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 2717.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2753.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales667.78742.70 -10 2717.842753.65 -1 OPM %8.7710.59 -8.859.06 - PBDT62.5979.48 -21 251.48256.74 -2 PBT41.8459.29 -29 168.99179.30 -6 NP36.0548.08 -25 142.36144.40 -1
