Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 3.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.00% to Rs 1066.45 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 3.40% to Rs 104.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 1066.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 867.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.75% to Rs 216.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.50% to Rs 3485.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2892.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1066.45867.053485.322892.2910.8220.3010.1515.8894.86160.67283.31387.6673.60133.27207.26317.24104.10107.76216.52251.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)