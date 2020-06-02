Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 3.40% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 25.02% in the March 2020 quarter
Sales rise 23.00% to Rs 1066.45 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 3.40% to Rs 104.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 1066.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 867.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.75% to Rs 216.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.50% to Rs 3485.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2892.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1066.45867.05 23 3485.322892.29 21 OPM %10.8220.30 -10.1515.88 - PBDT94.86160.67 -41 283.31387.66 -27 PBT73.60133.27 -45 207.26317.24 -35 NP104.10107.76 -3 216.52251.04 -14

