Five-Star Business board OKs Rs 5,000 cr NCDs issue
SpiceJet consolidated net profit rises 160.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 2263.41 crore

Net profit of SpiceJet rose 160.14% to Rs 110.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 2263.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2204.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2263.412204.68 3 OPM %-2.035.28 -PBDT344.74443.38 -22 PBT110.12119.91 -8 NP110.4842.47 160

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:29 IST

