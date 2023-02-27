SpiceJet consolidated net profit rises 160.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 2263.41 crore

Net profit of SpiceJet rose 160.14% to Rs 110.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 2263.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2204.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2263.412204.68-2.035.28344.74443.38110.12119.91110.4842.47

