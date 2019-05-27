Shri Keshav Cements & Infra standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 57.35% to Rs 26.75 croreNet profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra rose 166.67% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 57.35% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.54% to Rs 70.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales26.7517.00 57 70.0352.05 35 OPM %39.3312.59 -36.0614.16 - PBDT6.414.47 43 7.336.80 8 PBT4.103.14 31 -4.410.28 PL NP3.041.14 167 -20.25-1.72 -1077
