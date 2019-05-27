Choksi Imaging reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 10.87% to Rs 4.18 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.87% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.75% to Rs 17.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

4.184.6917.2122.87-5.50-3.41-3.144.900.650.101.222.060.600.051.011.840.5700.861.29

