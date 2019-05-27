Choksi Imaging reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.87% to Rs 4.18 croreNet profit of Choksi Imaging reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.87% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.75% to Rs 17.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.184.69 -11 17.2122.87 -25 OPM %-5.50-3.41 --3.144.90 - PBDT0.650.10 550 1.222.06 -41 PBT0.600.05 1100 1.011.84 -45 NP0.570 0 0.861.29 -33
