Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Choksi Imaging reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 10.87% to Rs 4.18 crore

Net profit of Choksi Imaging reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.87% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.75% to Rs 17.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.184.69 -11 17.2122.87 -25 OPM %-5.50-3.41 --3.144.90 - PBDT0.650.10 550 1.222.06 -41 PBT0.600.05 1100 1.011.84 -45 NP0.570 0 0.861.29 -33

