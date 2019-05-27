Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.82% to Rs 13.00 croreNet loss of Ishan Dyes & chemicals reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.82% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.87% to Rs 4.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.40% to Rs 66.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.0021.25 -39 66.8172.15 -7 OPM %-6.6215.11 -11.277.29 - PBDT-0.353.81 PL 7.866.21 27 PBT-0.673.60 PL 6.595.37 23 NP-1.121.70 PL 4.333.36 29
