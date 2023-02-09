SREI Infrastructure Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3218.63 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SREI Equipment Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3195.76 crore in the September 2022 quarter
IRB Infra gains as toll collections jumps 37% YoY in September 2022
IRB Infra toll collection jumps 32% YoY
India has embarked on the path of a self-reliant economy: Finance Minister
IRB Infra board OKs 10-for-1 stock split
-
Sales decline 70.71% to Rs 240.91 croreNet loss of SREI Infrastructure Finance reported to Rs 3218.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 69.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 70.71% to Rs 240.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 822.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales240.91822.57 -71 OPM %-246.4061.65 -PBDT-584.29212.30 PL PBT-691.8271.11 PL NP-3218.6369.29 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU