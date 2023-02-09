SREI Infrastructure Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3218.63 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 70.71% to Rs 240.91 crore

Net loss of SREI Infrastructure Finance reported to Rs 3218.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 69.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 70.71% to Rs 240.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 822.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.240.91822.57-246.4061.65-584.29212.30-691.8271.11-3218.6369.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)