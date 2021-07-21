SRF subsidiary commissions BOPP film line in Thailand

SRF said that a major part of the BOPP film line in Thailand has been commissioned and capitalized on 19 July 2021.

On 4 November 2019, the board of SRF approved setting-up BOPP (Biaxially Oriented PolyPropylene Films) film line in Thailand by the company's wholly owned subsidiary, SRF Industries (Thailand). The cost of commissioning the project is approximately $50.51 million.

SRF is a chemical based multi-business conglomerate engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates.

The company reported 96% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 381 crore on 40% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,608 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The scrip shed 0.54% to end at Rs 7795.85 on the BSE yesterday. Markets are shut today (21 July 2021) on account of Bakri Eid.

