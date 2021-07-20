DCM Shriram Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd and NCC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 July 2021.

DCM Shriram Ltd lost 7.62% to Rs 974.05 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 65042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66339 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd crashed 6.24% to Rs 72.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd tumbled 5.71% to Rs 103.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd corrected 5.38% to Rs 181.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

NCC Ltd dropped 4.94% to Rs 87.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

