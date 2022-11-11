One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 306.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.64% to Rs 34.79 crore

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 306.38% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 34.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.34.7934.5724.4924.477.316.652.680.591.910.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)