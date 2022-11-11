One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 306.38% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 0.64% to Rs 34.79 crore

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 306.38% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 34.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.7934.57 1 OPM %24.4924.47 -PBDT7.316.65 10 PBT2.680.59 354 NP1.910.47 306

