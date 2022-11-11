Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net loss of Rs 76.79 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.60% to Rs 29.45 croreNet Loss of Gayatri Highways reported to Rs 76.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 59.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.60% to Rs 29.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales29.4524.42 21 OPM %78.5475.92 -PBDT-7.45-13.60 45 PBT-13.53-19.23 30 NP-76.79-59.00 -30
