Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.85% to Rs 27.93 croreNet loss of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi (Arni) reported to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.85% to Rs 27.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 111.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales27.9324.75 13 111.6598.52 13 OPM %-3.11-6.38 --3.97-3.81 - PBDT-1.72-0.96 -79 -5.86-3.88 -51 PBT-2.09-1.33 -57 -7.31-5.37 -36 NP-1.900.48 PL -7.12-3.56 -100
