Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.47 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.69% to Rs 35.87 croreNet loss of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reported to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.69% to Rs 35.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35.8740.62 -12 OPM %-15.335.49 -PBDT-6.051.33 PL PBT-6.470.95 PL NP-6.470.95 PL
