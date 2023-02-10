National Fittings standalone net profit rises 98.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 22.91 crore

Net profit of National Fittings rose 98.84% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 22.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.9119.4416.379.773.701.752.841.051.710.86

