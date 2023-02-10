National Fittings standalone net profit rises 98.84% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 22.91 croreNet profit of National Fittings rose 98.84% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 22.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.9119.44 18 OPM %16.379.77 -PBDT3.701.75 111 PBT2.841.05 170 NP1.710.86 99
