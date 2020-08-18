Birlasoft Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Minda Corporation Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2020.

Minda Corporation Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2020.

Birlasoft Ltd surged 17.53% to Rs 176.35 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Minda Corporation Ltd soared 10.30% to Rs 81.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42858 shares in the past one month.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd spiked 9.60% to Rs 263.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73333 shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd exploded 9.36% to Rs 233.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71365 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd jumped 8.06% to Rs 347.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11707 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)