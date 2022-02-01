SSWL hits the roof after net turnover rises 45% YoY in Jan'22

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 786.45 after the company achieved a net turnover of Rs 305.57 crore in January 2022 as against Rs 210.19 crore in January 2021, recording a growth of 44.72% YoY.

The company has achieved Gross turnover of Rs 3,77.83 crore in January 2022 as compared with Rs 253.50 crore in January 2021, thereby recording a growth of 47.35% YoY.

Maximum growth was recorded in the Alloy Wheels segment (up 89% YoY), followed by Truck (up 67% YoY), Passenger Car (up 34% YoY) and Exports (up 25% YoY) segments. 2 & 3 Wheelers recorded 8% YoY de-growth in January 2022.

SSWL is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

