SSWL shines after new order win

rose 4.68% to Rs 910 at 14:45 IST on BSE after the company bagged order of from India OEM valued at Rs 480 crore.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 5 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 350.44 points or 0.97% at 36,414.25

On the BSE, 4449 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4530 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 929.65 and a low of Rs 876 so far during the day.

(SSWL) announced bagging of long term domestic order for supply of alloy wheels for an Indian OEM from its Mehsana plant. Order comprises of 1.8 million alloy wheels distributed over the vehicle program life to be shipped from from 2019 onwards. The program life is 5 years starting 2019. Total order value of the program life is Rs 480 crore. SSWL is developing more than 15 wheels for domestic as well as export customers which will see the mass production in FY 19-20.

Steel Strips Wheels' net profit rose 8.33% to Rs 19.63 crore on 21.87% rise in total income to Rs 486.16 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

designs and manufactures and is among the leading supplier to Indian and global

