Standard Chartered PLC announces change in directorate

Standard Chartered PLC announced the following change in directorate -
- Appointment of Carlson Tong as an independent non-executive director with effect from 21 February 2019 - Retirement of Dr Han Seung-soo as an independent non-executive director with effect from 23 February 2019 - Stepping down of Om Bhatt as an independent non-executive director with effect from 23 February 2019
