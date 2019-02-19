JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

HCL Infosystems Ltd Falls 1.22%

Intellect Design Arena partners with Bahrain's BBK
Business Standard

Standard Chartered PLC announces change in directorate

Capital Market 

Standard Chartered PLC announced the following change in directorate -

- Appointment of Carlson Tong as an independent non-executive director with effect from 21 February 2019 - Retirement of Dr Han Seung-soo as an independent non-executive director with effect from 23 February 2019 - Stepping down of Om Bhatt as an independent non-executive director with effect from 23 February 2019

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 09:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements