Viceroy Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 92.12% to Rs 2.37 croreNet Loss of Viceroy Hotels reported to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 92.12% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.3730.09 -92 OPM %-206.751.46 -PBDT-4.461.42 PL PBT-6.98-1.23 -467 NP-6.24-1.84 -239
