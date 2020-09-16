Siddha Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 141.18% to Rs 0.41 croreNet loss of Siddha Ventures reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 141.18% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 141.18% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.410.17 141 0.410.17 141 OPM %-158.5417.65 --175.61-47.06 - PBDT-0.630.03 PL -0.70-0.08 -775 PBT-0.630.03 PL -0.70-0.08 -775 NP-0.700.03 PL -0.70-0.06 -1067
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
