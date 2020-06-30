Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Central Bank of India gains on turnaround Q3 performance
FM meeting with heads of public sector banks gets deferred
Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 29.01% in the March 2020 quarter
Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills standalone net profit declines 64.04% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet Loss of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 77.03% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.01 600 0.341.48 -77 OPM %-7428.57-10800.00 --2317.65-188.51 - PBDT-5.14-1.07 -380 -7.81-2.78 -181 PBT-5.26-1.16 -353 -8.22-3.13 -163 NP-4.53-0.91 -398 -8.16-2.90 -181
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU