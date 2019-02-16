Starcom Information Technology standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 42.81% to Rs 4.37 croreNet profit of Starcom Information Technology declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 42.81% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.373.06 43 OPM %6.860.65 -PBDT0.170.20 -15 PBT0.040.08 -50 NP0.040.06 -33
