Starlit Power Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, Tracxn Technologies Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd and Cineline India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 November 2022.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd soared 17.59% to Rs 8.29 at 02-Nov-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2230 shares in the past one month.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd surged 15.41% to Rs 803.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4691 shares in the past one month.

Tracxn Technologies Ltd spiked 15.09% to Rs 78.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd gained 13.96% to Rs 82.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6634 shares in the past one month.

Cineline India Ltd added 12.85% to Rs 115.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2311 shares in the past one month.

